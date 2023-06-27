News you can trust since 1873
New defences for flood-hit homes in Houghton

The homes have been repeatedly hit with problems

By Kevin Clark
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:23 BST- 2 min read

Flood-hit homes have been given extra protection as part of a £48,000 scheme in Houghton.

Properties in Market Place have been repeatedly hit over the last 20 years,, Work was carried out in 2020 to improve drainage in the area - but it was not enough to prevent a repeat of the problem a year later.

Flooding in Market Place in February 2021Flooding in Market Place in February 2021
Flooding in Market Place in February 2021
New ‘property level protection’ (PLP) measures funded by the Environment Agency and Sunderland City Council include fitting flood doors to the front and rear of the worst affected properties, non-return valves on plumbing, and air vent shields to front and rear walls.

Copt Hill ward councillor Kevin Johnston campaigned for flood defence works on the town’s Gravel Walks culvert, which led to the original improvements being brought forward in 2020. 

Surveys in the preparation of new defence plans had found corrosion on steel covers and the recommendation was that concrete cover be installed to reduce the risk of collapse.

The work was still not enough to prevent flooding in February 2021, however, the sixth incident since 2002.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was called to Market Place twice on the same day after reports water was seeping into four properties in the street.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was called out twice in one dayTyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was called out twice in one day
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was called out twice in one day

Cllr Johnston hopes the new measures will finally ensure homes are fully protected and there is no repeat of the problem: "We have seen first-hand over recent years just how devastating an impact flooding can have on the lives of those impacted by it, so we’re absolutely delighted to see this work come to a close," he said.

"We’ve seen belongings and property damaged; streets left looking inhabitable, and people’s day-to-day lives grind to a halt due to repeated flooding at Market Place - these additional PLP measures will hopefully spell an end to that once and for all.

"So severe was the flooding of Market Place that the original measures installed were soon overrun, leading to us demanding a full investigation into why it was happening and what needed to be done to prevent it from happening again.

Coun Kevin Johnston in Market Place, HoughtonCoun Kevin Johnston in Market Place, Houghton
Coun Kevin Johnston in Market Place, Houghton
"After liaising with residents and the Council, we were able to secure further funding from both the Environment Agency and Sunderland City Council to significantly ramp up the flood protection measures and hopefully this prevents those that live on the street from ever having to endure this again.”

