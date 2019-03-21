More bins, spot fines or wardens on the streets - What do you think would help clear up dog mess in Sunderland?

The news that only one dog fouling fine was issued in Sunderland in a year got dozens of you talking on social media.

Newly-released data revealed that Sunderland City Council has received £9,000 from environmental fines since April 2018 - but that only one of these fines was for dog fouling. So we want to know what you, the Sunderland Echo readers, think would help the combat the problem.

Going forward, the council confirmed investment in its front-line environmental measures to step up enforcement, while education and awareness work will also take place. Last year, the authority put an additional £1.5million into these services and in 2017, backed a new environmental policy.

Councillor Amy Wilson, cabinet member for Environment and Transport, said that the council has sent out more than 400 warning letters to householders about dog fouling in the last four years.

She added that staff at the local authority continue to communicate with dog walkers around issues and education, and that action will be taken against "irresponsible" and "anti-social" owners.

Here is what you had to say on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

The council says it is investing in front-line environmental services.

Simon Boyson: "As an owner of four dogs, it angers me so much when I see dog poo on the pavement and parks. You are letting all good dog owners down."

Allwyn Foster: "It is everywhere! A continuing trend is to bag it then drop the bag, its ridiculous but at least it doesn't get on dog's and kids feet."

Gary Thompson: "The problem is that there's nobody to monitor this problem. Let alone act on it."

Lynn Barrass: "Backhouse Park is shocking, loads of poo bins yet people either bag it and leave the bag in the bushes or just don’t bother, no excuse for that."

A sign on Roker Park Road.

David Scott: "Roker Park is just one huge dog toilet now, the same as Roker promenade and round the marina."

Holly Rose James: "Completely agree. For the years I was in a wheelchair twice I went over dog crap, once it goes on your wheel it is all up your arm and all over your clothes! We always pick up after our dog!"

Peter Williamson: "It's like an obstacle course."

Lesley Cook: "Council front line staff are not employed to pick up dog waste. It is the responsibility of the owner and or those who walk dogs."

Hank Witherspoon: "Could fine a thousand people. Still wouldn't affect it."

Margaret Henderson: "They need to check Pennywell, the streets are a disgrace. They must bring dogs out in the dark."