Fun day planned to launch Southwick's SARA Project

The event will feature a range of family activities. including face painting, a children’s disco, climbing wall and food and drink.The SARA Project, based at Austin House on Shakespeare Street, Southwick, brings together several agencies including Sunderland City Council, Northumbria Police, Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Adult and Children’s services as well as housing, education, and health representatives working with community organisations to rejuvenate Southwick and support the area’s residents.The project was set up in 2020 after discussions and engagement with the community about how best to breathe fresh life into the area.Southwick Ward councillor, Cllr Alex Samuels, said: “We’re really looking forward to seeing local people at the community fun day. As well as offering lots of fun activities, it’s also a chance to find out how you can get involved in local projects including the vacant land at Cato Street, which is a really exciting opportunity for the community to make the land their own.”SARA has recently been awarded funding from The National Lottery Community Fund which will support the project for the next four years.To contact SARA directly, emailing [email protected] or call 07867156667