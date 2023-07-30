News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial

How to create your own garden or balcony wetland to combat habitat loss

Washington Wetland Centre is calling on Wearside residents to create their own wetland environments in their gardens to help combat the loss of this vital wildlife habitat.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 30th Jul 2023, 08:21 BST- 2 min read

According to the Wildlife Trusts, the UK has lost 90% of its wetland habitat in the last 100 years with 10% of freshwater and wetland species threatened with extinction.

Reasons for the loss include draining of land for urbanisation and agriculture, extraction of natural water resources and the damming of rivers to create reservoirs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No matter what the scale, Washington Wetland Centre manager Gill Pipes is urging everyone to play their part in rectifying the situation.

Most Popular

She said: “Nature needs all the help we can provide at the moment and one of the best ways of helping at home is by creating a mini-wetland.

“Wetlands support more life than any other habitat on earth and it’s something we can all get involved in - and more easily than you realise.

“People automatically think they need a big space to create a large pond but there are so many options for small areas, such as buckets, drainpipe wetlands and balcony ponds – which can be incredibly beneficial for countless species; from beetles to birds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

 “And not only is it great for the species you’re helping, but having your very own wetland also offers you a fascinating insight into a world you don’t often see, quite literally on your doorstep.”

Washington Wetland Centre is encouraging people to create their own wetland habitats.Washington Wetland Centre is encouraging people to create their own wetland habitats.
Washington Wetland Centre is encouraging people to create their own wetland habitats.

As well as creating natural habitats for creatures to live in, mini wetland areas, whatever the size, can also provide a place for wildlife to drink and cool down.

To help people in their quest, the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust, of which Washington is a part, has created a video and guide showing how people can create their own wetland environment including ponds, drainpipe wetlands and even a bucket or dish on a balcony.

Mini wetland habitats can attract frogs, dragonflies and an array of birds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For children to find out more about wetland habitats, Washington Wetland Centre is hosting pond dipping events across the summer holidays.

Further details can be found on the centre’s website.

Related topics:Wildlife area