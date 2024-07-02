Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A wildlife charity has launched a £54,000 appeal to protect the future of its nature reserve by saving neighbouring fields from being turned into a housing development.

Emily Routledge from the Durham Wildlife Trust. Submitted picture.

The bid would also allow Durham Wildlife Trust to, which is based at Rainton Meadows on the Sunderland-Durham border, is fundraising to buy fields adjacent to its HQ to prevent the encroachment of housing and create more space for people to enjoy nature.

The owners of the land have agreed to sell the site to the Trust for £540,000, most of which it hopes to secure from a Biffa Award, part of the Landfill Communities Fund.

But the Biffa Award requires the Trust to raise 10% as match funding, meaning it must raise £54,000 by October to seal the deal.

Emily Routledge, head of development and communications at the Trust, said: “This is the biggest individual giving appeal the Trust has even done, and it’s a glorious opportunity for nature lovers to play their part in securing and extending a beautiful site for future generations.

“Buying this land will enable us to create a buffer between the existing nature reserve and nearby housing, protecting existing species and giving us scope to attract more wildlife to a special part of our region.”

Rainton Meadows. Submitted picture.

If the appeal is successful, Rainton Meadows will be 30% larger, just in time for its 30th anniversary in 2026.

Under plants for the new land, additional plant species will be introduced to the site, using green hay from the nature reserve, with conservation grazing implemented to create more flower-rich meadows.

Durham Wildlife Trust picture of a black-tailed godwit. By Ray Haldane

Ponds and wetland habitats will be added, and hedgerows planted to prevent disturbance to important species such as curlew and lapwing, with new viewing areas created.

Purchasing the land will also provide a solution to flooding problems that affect access to Rainton Meadows during the winter, the Trust said.

Rainton Meadows – located close to the A690 between Durham and Sunderland – was created in 1996 through the restoration of the Rye Hill opencast coal mine by UK Coal, in partnership with Durham Wildlife Trust and the City of Sunderland.

Durham Wildlife Trust picture of a deer. By Ray Haldane.

Set in 74 hectares of wetlands and grasslands, the site has developed into a significant area for wildlife, with more than 200 bird species recorded, including redshank, oystercatcher, curlew, great white egret, all five types of UK owl, and the willow tit, which is in decline across the country.

Other wildlife on the reserve includes stoat, weasel, brown hare, roe deer, dragonflies and damselflies, while Exmoor ponies and sheep are used to naturally manage the grasslands during the winter.