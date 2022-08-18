Drones to be used in battle against flytippers and nuisance bikers in Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council says the use of drones will add a new dimenstion to investigating reports of flytipping, off-road motorcyclists and youth and gang disorder.

Earlier this week, the Echo reported how five vans suspected of being involved in flytipping have been crushed in the last 12 months, with a sixth due to be destroyed in the coming weeks.

Reports of flytipping have been received in both back streets and built-up areas to lanes, lay-bys and fields in areas such as Washington, Hetton and Houghton.

Sunderland Council Environmental Officer/drone pilot Andy Proudlock and Gavin Bell Environmental Officer (centre) launch the drone scheme with Deputy Leader Claire Rowntree.

The drones will cost £11,700 with licences and officer training of £2,700. The council insists their use will be in line with Civil Aviation Authority regulations and compliance with the Data Protection Act to protect the privacy of residents.

Neighbourhood Enforcement Officer Andy Proudlock is now a qualified aerial systems (UAS) pilot, and two others are being trained.

He said: "Gathering evidence and understanding how or where fly-tippers operate can take time and the drones are helping make this work more efficient."

Cllr Claire Rowntree, deputy leader of Sunderland Labour Group and Cabinet Member for Clean Green City, said the use of the drones comes after residents across Wearside said a cleaner, greener city was a priority.

She added: "We already use drones in planning and surveying work, and now these two drones are going to help us in detecting and deterring flytippers.

"The drones can view sites that have been used by flytippers, record what they see, and then this aerial survey reveals information more quickly about how much flytipping there is and how it was accessed, such as if there's tyre tracks.

"Investigation and monitoring work that could have taken a lot longer on foot can now be done by air survey. The drones are a smart and efficient piece of new technology that’s now being used for residents as we work together on improving our city and environment.