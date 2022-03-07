Dalton Park's first eco fest dubbed a success

The shopping outlet hosted a free festival as part of ‘One Small Change’ campaign in partnership with Climate Action North which showcased small changes everyone can make to reduce their environmental impact.

More than 1,500 people visited the two-day festival which featured a EcoMarket with more than 25 regional traders selling sustainable items including pottery, ceramics, chocolate, wellbeing products, and much more.

The live entertainment was a hit and the willow crafting workshops were full throughout the weekend. Shoppers were able to watch catwalk displays featuring high quality, sustainable fashion available from brands at Dalton Park.

Climate Action North’s Managing Director, Sharon Lashley

A pledge wall was also available for people to small and simple ways they can help save the planet. Ideas included changing to LED bulbs, using the car less for smaller journeys, taking part in a beach clean, and reducing food waste.

Jerry Hatch, Centre Manager at Dalton Park, was thrilled with the turnout for the festival.

He said: “EcoFest was a huge success and there was a real buzz around the centre throughout the weekend.

“Climate Action North’s #OneSmallChange campaign has really made people think about what they can do to play their part in tackling climate change.

“My one small change is to walk more and take the car less so I can reduce my carbon footprint while increasing my step count!

“EcoFest is the first of many exciting events planned here at Dalton Park in 2022, so it is a positive start to a very exciting year!”

Climate Action North’s Managing Director, Sharon Lashley, added: “We were thrilled with the success of EcoFest and how many people used the pledge wall to make their One Small Change commitment.

"We collected over 120 pledges on the day, but the fact that over 1,500 guests attended the EcoFest on the day is a sign that people do want to explore more sustainable lifestyles and want to consider change – for our team this is a brilliant result and exactly what our One Small Change campaign is all about!”

