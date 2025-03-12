Concerns have been raised about the potentially devastating ecological impact the two vessel collision and ongoing oil spill in the North Sea could have on wildlife, including here in the North East.

On Monday (March 10) a US oil tanker believed to be carrying jet oil and a cargo vessel collided in the North Sea off the Yorkshire coast resulting in one of the vessels bursting into flames.

Fires break out following the collision in the North Sea. Photo: Getty Images

The 183m-long tanker Stena Immaculate was carrying about 220,000 barrels of jet fuel, some of which has poured into the North Sea.

Whilst the collision may have happened dozens of miles away, experts are concerned the ecological impact could have potentially devastating environmental consequences, including here in the North East.

Helen Jay, the National Trust's senior national consultant for coast confirmed that teams were “keeping a lookout along the North East and East of England coastline for visible signs of pollution affecting seabirds, sea life and the coast itself”.

She added: “Any pollution incident can have a devastating impact on our wildlife and this is a vital time for many migratory birds as they return to our shores for the breeding season such as puffins, terns and gannets as well as marine life including seals, dolphins, fish and harbour porpoise."

Mike Childs, head of science, policy and research at Friends of the Earth, said: “With many designated areas for environmental protection around the coastline, a spill from the container ship or the tanker could be devastating for this much-loved wildlife.

“While tanker accidents are rare around the British coast the potential harm can be enormous. The sooner we make the transition to clean energy the better, for the health of us all and the planet.”

A puffin is just one of the many birds on the Farne Islands. | Getty Images

The North East coastline is home to an array of spectacular coastal habitats for seabirds, seals and other marine life, including the National Trust managed Farne Islands as well as more localised inshore spots such as Marsden Rock near Whitburn

The RSPB has nature nature reserves at Saltholme in Teesside and Coquet Island off the coast of Amble. Whilst the RSPB’s immediate concern is the impact of any spillage on the Humber Estuary, there are also worries the spill could impact further afield, including here in the North East.

Marsden Rock is home to many nesting seabirds. | Sandra Jopling

RSPB Area Manager Richard Barnard said: “Our first thoughts are with the crew of the ships and those involved.

“The RSPB is also extremely concerned about the potential impact of this tanker collision on the marine environment. Much will depend on the type of fuel on board and sea currents.

“The whole area around the collision is important for birds and home to internationally important populations of seabirds.

“Many seabird populations are facing long term declines and were hard hit by avian flu, and most have yet to see any recovery from this.

“There is still a question mark over the restriction of fishing for sand eels, a vital food source for many seabirds.

“Added to this is the ongoing pressure on our marine environment from development such as large-scale wind farms especially off the east coast.

“A potential pollution incident is the last thing these birds need.”

Following the collision, 36 people were rescued with one crew member of the Portuguese-flagged Solong cargo ship sadly presumed dead after the search and rescue operation was called off.

The 59-year-old captain of the cargo ship has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.