At the same time as this year’s COP 29 takes place in Azerbaijan, a Climate Action Sunderland event is being held in Washington.

Climate Action Sunderland's event is in Washington on Saturday, November 9. | 3rd party

The event, entitled What We Can Do, will be staged from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, November 9 at St George's Church on Vigo Lane, Fatfield.

It has a serious purpose, but should also be fun for the children.

Climate Action Sunderland believes that everyone can do something to combat climate change and support the local environment.

Sunderland City Council’s Low Carbon Plan aims to achieve carbon neutrality for the entire city by 2040 and the group supports this mission.

What We Can Do is a free public event, giving people the opportunity to learn what each one of us can do by making simple everyday lifestyle changes; right through to making bigger decisions on things such as home insulation, heating or energy generation.

The format of the day will be similar to a trade show exhibition, with opportunities to listen to expert speakers including Q&A sessions, on solar energy and heat pump technologies, green gardening, rewilding and ethical investing.

There will also be food, plus family entertainment including soft archery, juggling and crafts.

Advice will be offered on simple low cost everyday activities, helping wildlife and the low-carbon agenda.

There is also myth-busting information on solar panels, heat-pumps, home insulation and ethical investing, as well as bike maintenance - bring yours for diagnosis.

The day will open with some remarks from Mayor of the North East, Kim McGuinness and Sharon Hodgson MP.

The mayor will speak on her NE manifesto commitments to the green agenda and her integrated transport proposals. Sharon Hodgson will provide an update on the Government’s green policies, including reopening the Leamside Line.

An exhibition will involve organisations such as British Gas, Northumbrian Water, Gentoo, Sunderland University, Durham Wildlife Trust and Sunderland City Council’s Low Carbon Team.

No booking is required. Disabled parking only at the church; public parking at Harraton Community Centre nearby. Bus routes 2 and 8 stop outside.

COP 29 will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan from 11 to 22 November.