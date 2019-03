Former soldier Darrin Carlisle, 50, is calling for improvements in the appearance South Hylton, due to the amount of waste dumped there. In these photographs, we take a look at the shocking level of rubbish left behind.

Darrin Carlisle and his friends have teamed up to improve the appearance of South Hylton. Darrin Carlisle other Buy a Photo

Parts of the community have been used to tip waste. Darrin Carlisle other Buy a Photo

Darrin fears containers of toxic chemicals are included in the piles of rubbish. Darrin Carlisle other Buy a Photo

Darrin has made a walkabout video highlighting problem areas in the community. Darrin Carlisle other Buy a Photo

