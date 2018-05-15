Environment Agency says no sign of pollution from Alex Smiles blaze as firefighters remain on scene

Environment Agency bosses say there is no evidence of pollution in the Wear from last night's massive fire at Deptford.

Tyne and Wear and Rescue Service still has three fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms and a high volume pump at the former Alex Smiles waste and recycling depot on the banks of the river.

The Environment Agency has been at the scene, monitoring water run-off from the operation for signs of and problem.

The agency has updated the situation on its social media feed, Tweeting: "Our officers have been on site to assess any potential environmental impact of the fire, and to give guidance on fire water run-off #sunderland

"We have been investigating the potential for pollution to affect nearby watercourses after the fire.

"So far we are not aware of any impacts on the water environment, although we have taken water samples for lab testing.