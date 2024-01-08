Entry ballot open for Great North Run 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The entry ballot for the AJ Bell Great North Run 2024 opens today.

The iconic half marathon from Newcastle to South Shields will be back on Sunday, September 8.

The entry window opened at 10am on Monday, January 8 and is open until Monday, February 12.

You can enter the ballot today at greatrun.org/events/great-north-run/.

With 60,000 entrants, the event continues to be the UK’s biggest running event and the world’s biggest half marathon.

Many will be taking part to support good causes, raising an estimated £25million in charitable donations.

Paul Foster, chief executive of the Great Run Company said, “We’re excited to open the ballot for the 43rd Great North Run and begin the countdown to the start line in September.

“As always, we’re looking forward to celebrating tens of thousands of incredible runners from across the country and around the world, as they achieve personal goals and raise much needed funds for good causes.

“Each year we’re amazed by the incredible atmosphere our runners and supporters create all along the Newcastle to South Shields course, demonstrating everything that’s great about our region. We’re working on plans to make the 2024 event a truly memorable occasion.”