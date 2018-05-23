Entries still open for Active Sunderland Big Bike Ride

Cyclists from Wearside and beyond are gearing up for this year’s Active Sunderland Big Bike Ride which is now just weeks away.

With a focus on leisure, recreational and family cycling and three alternative rides to suit all ages and abilities, more than 200 people have already signed up to take part in the events on the weekend of June 16 and 17.

Sunderland City Council Portfolio Holder for Communities and Culture Councillor John Kelly said: “The event has been the most popular event in the Active Sunderland BIG event series in recent years.

“Those taking part in the 20 and 35 mile rides may well discover parts of the city they have never seen before, it really is a ‘grand tour’ of Sunderland and I would urge everyone to sign up and enjoy a great day out.”

The event relies a great deal on the help of some very dedicated cycling volunteers who, as well as their duties looking after the city’s cycling network on behalf of national cycling charity Sustrans, promote cycling in the city at every opportunity.

Andrea George, one of the group of volunteers based in Sunderland said: ”The Active Sunderland BIG Bike ride is a well-established cycling event in the city and it’s fantastic for us to be involved.

“Cycling is such a brilliant way to get out and see new places and be active at the same time.

“Sunderland has a wonderful cycling network which many people might still know nothing about, and the BIG Bike ride is a great way to discover it.”

On Saturday, June 16, the five-mile route will follow the perimeter of the beautiful Herrington Country Park and is ideal for beginner cyclists and families with younger children, with the ride setting off at 10am.

On Sunday, June 17, riders will start and finish at St Peter’s Riverside near the Sunderland University campus.

Starting at 9.45am, cyclists will have a choice of two distances of 20 or 35 miles, covering many areas within the city.

Entry is £10 per person and includes an Active Sunderland backpack, medal and goody bag.

To enter the events and for further information go to www.activesunderland.org.uk.