Entries open for Penshaw Bowl 2019: Thousands expected to take part in popular Sunderland Easter tradition

Entries are open for one of Sunderland's most popular Easter events.

With the holidays just around the corner, preparations are well underway for the Penshaw Bowl 2019, which takes place this year on Maundy Thursday, April 18.

More than 2,000 children took part in the annual event last year, and Sunderland City Council is urging people to enter in advance to ensure it runs smoothly.

Council leader Graeme Miller said: “The annual Penshaw Bowl is one of Sunderland’s most popular events, and we hope everyone will come along to help us celebrate this great Easter community tradition.

“I’d urge people to book online in advance as this is a popular event that saw more than 2000 children take part last year.

“We’ve got together with our community partners and event sponsors to provide a full programme of activities for all the family to enjoy in Herrington Country Park on 18 April.”

Recent years have seen the Penshaw Bowl take place on Good Friday, but it has now switched back to Maundy Thursday - though the event will still take place at his new home at Herrington Country Park, having moved from Penshaw Hill after bad weather forced it to be cancelled in previous years.

The popular family event staged at Herrington Country Park includes the traditional egg rolling contest being held in the Amphitheatre, with two free to enter competitions at 1 and 3pm grouped by ages.

All the children taking part will receive a small treat provided by one of the event sponsors Sainsbury’s Washington, who are also supplying a range of chocolate prizes including Easer Eggs for the competition winners.

Visitors can register for the egg roll now at www.seeitdoitsunderland.co.uk/penshaw-bowl

Other free family activities available for visitors between 12-4pm include kite flying, petting animals, inflatable foot darts delivered by SAFC’s Foundation of Light, and a craft market.

As part of the event there will also be an Active Sunderland festival, which has an entry charge £2 per person, with the chance for friendly competition in traditional family games, swing-ball, mini-golf and tug-of-war.