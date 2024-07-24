Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A highly respected Wearside cobbler is retiring and leaving the business to his son after almost 60 years at his craft.

From left: Alan Clarke, his wife May, granddaughter Katie and son Gordon. | Sunderland Echo

On his 74th birthday, Alan Clarke is stepping down from the business he created. Clarke's Shoe Repairs on Houghton's Newbottle Street in the capable hands of his eldest son Gordon.

The current premises are the third to be used by the business on Newbottle Street since 2002. The current address is the former Coopland's Bakery shop. But the Clarke’s story goes back much further.

Alan started out aged 15 at Timpson's on Sunderland's High Street West, working on stilettos and toe-pieces.

But he says he really learned the trade at the Co-op shoe repair factory in Pann Lane, where there was “was a really high standard” of workmanship.

Aged 19 Alan progressed to the heel bar in the basement of Jopling’s on John Street, later managing at heel bars in other department stores, including Shephard's in Gateshead and Fenwick's in Newcastle. Then, 46 years ago, he went solo.

Alan said: "In 1978 I opened my first shop at Eden Vale. We started off with two weeks' holiday pay and a second-hand machine which I bought for £50, then built up from there.

"I was there for about seven years. Then a shop came up beside the roundabout in Shiney Row that had been going since 1898. We were there for about 20 years. From there we came to Houghton in 2002."

Since 1973 Alan has been married to May, who also works at the shop. They have three sons: Gordon, David and Brian and four grandchildren.

He intends to enjoy his retirement, but has no firm plans yet. He used to be a guitarist in a band, although it remains to be seen if he picks up the instrument again.

Although Alan will still be seen in the shop lending a hand, he won't be there as much and is sure to be a big miss among his many loyal customers, who have appreciated his friendly face and his skill.