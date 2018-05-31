Emma-Leigh joins Boldon firm HR Dept as it looks to double workforce

A South Tyneside employment law specialist is investing in young talent.

HR Dept Newcastle, based at the Quadrus Centre, in Boldon, has hired Sunderland University graduate Emma-Leigh Miller and pledged to actively recruit further graduates to help fulfil its ambitious growth plans.

Emma-Leigh Miller

The company, which has just celebrated its fourth birthday, has also said it will look to double its headcount from four to eight in the next 18 months.

Business graduate Emma-Leigh, who applied for a position through the university’s graduation scheme, will now undergo a 12-month full-time intensive training programme at HR Dept with the view of becoming a full-time HR advisor at the firm.

Speaking about HR Dept’s latest recruit, director and owner Jayne Hart said: It was always part of my business growth plan to have a mix of employees who were experienced HR professionals alongside graduate trainees.

“For me, having the HR expertise, whilst incredibly important, is only part of the package.

“It is equally important to have the right fit with our HR Dept values and behaviours, and what better way to do this than grow our own?

“Emma stood out because she had a business degree and also has practical HR experience through working at Greggs and Caterpillar.

“We are very practical and pragmatic at The HR Dept and Emma demonstrates this ability.

“Our business is built on the strength of our local relationships and our straightforward advice, so this is a very important quality for me. We can’t wait for her to get started.”

During HR Dept’s in-house training programme, Emma will cover HR and employment law delivery and will also get grips with the company’s approach to marketing.

She will also be encouraged to actively engage with the North East business community to prepare her for a long-term career in the HR industry.

Coun John Anglin, lead member for regeneration and economy at South Tyneside Council, is delighted with the appointment.

He said: “One of our key priorities is boosting businesses and job opportunities as set out in our strategic vision for the borough.

“Therefore, it is wonderful to see a local company flourishing in this way and offering training opportunities for graduates.”