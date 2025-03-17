Emirates set to hold cabin crew recruitment day in the North East

Emirates is looking for potential candidates to join its multi-national cabin crew.

Dubai-based airline Emirates has announced that it will be hosting a cabin crew recruitment open day in the North East on Thursday, April 10.

The recruitment day will begin at 9am at the Maldron Hotel, on Newgate Street, in Newcastle city centre.

Successful applicants will join Emirates’ 23,300-strong cabin crew team, which includes more than 1,200 people from across the UK.

The role will give potential cabin crew members the opportunity to travel the world as they work across a network of more than 140 destinations on six continents.

Emirates is holding a recruitment day in the North East for potential new cabin crew members. | Karim Sahib/AFP via Getty Images

According to Emirates, anyone successful will receive a competitive, tax-free salary with flying pay and eligibility for profit share, provided with furnished company accommodation, transport to and from work, comprehensive medical, life, and dental insurance coverage, along with hotel stays and covered layover expenses.

Cabin crew members can also enjoy concessional travel benefits for themselves, their families, and friends, as well as access to exclusive discounts through the Emirates FACE and Platinum cards.

Applicants who are interested in becoming a cabin crew member can attend the day with an updated CV and a recent photograph.

Emirates has stated that pre-registration for the day is recommended for a smoother experience and this can be done at: https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew.

Walk-in applicants are also welcome to attend on the day.

