Emergency services recover woman from quarry in early morning rescue

A woman was helped to safety from Marsden quarry early this morning.

Members of South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) and Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT) were called out to help police in the search for a distressed woman shortly after 2am.

Coastguard and police vehicles. Picture: Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team

An SSVLB statement said: "Team members arrived and spoke to the first informant who indicated a possible location for the female.

"One of our team and a member of Sunderland’s team were sent to search the beach while another team member stayed with the first informant.

"As other team members arrived, her partner informed us he had located her position via an app on his phone. The teams were then relocated to the Marsden quarry.

"The casualty was located and the teams began setting up their rope rescue equipment. Police engaged her and after a short while she was escorted to a police car and then to hospital as she was very cold.

"The teams were then stood down at 03.05."

A Coastguard statement added: "Coastguard volunteers were called out in the middle of the night in poor weather conditions to assist Northumbria Police with a missing person in the Marsden area along with South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade.

"When we arrived on scene, an update from the person's phone showed them to be in the old Marsden quarry so teams relocated inland and started to search the area.

"After a short search the individual was located by police officers on a cliff edge in the quarry. We set up our rope rescue equipment and after negotiations they were recovered from the cliff edge for their own safety and taken into police care.

"Remember for all Coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."