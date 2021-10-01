Emergency services deal with three vehicle crash on Wessington Way
Emergency services are dealing with an accident on a busy Sunderland highway.
One lane of the A1231 Wessington Way is closed eastbound after an incident involving three cars, close to the entrance to the North Hylton Enterprise Park.
One witness described seeing the fire brigade apparently trying to reach the occupant of one of the vehicles: “Police were on the scene with and ambulance and the fire brigade. Various people were standing by and in the road, and the fire brigade appeared to be attending to someone in the rear of the middle of three cars, by going through the damaged boot of the vehicle.”
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.27am to a three vehicle road traffic collision in Wessington Way.
"We dispatched a double-crewed ambulance.”
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 9.15pm we received a report of a three-vehicle collision on Wessington Way, Sunderland.
"Thankfully no one was injured and traffic is moving.”