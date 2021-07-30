Emergency services called to Sunderland’s Northern Spire bridge after concern for the welfare of a woman
Police and paramedics were called to the Northern Spire bridge this evening.
Emergency services attended the Northern Spire bridge in Sunderland just before 8 pm on Friday, July 30, following reports of concern for the welfare of a woman.
The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said it dispatched three crews from its Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.
A NEAS spokesperson said: “We were called to the Northern Spire Bridge at 7.47pm this evening following concerns for a woman’s welfare. We dispatched three crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team and were stood down on scene by the police.”
Northumbria Police confirmed there was a “police incident” on the bridge involving a person in “distressed condition” and added that the incident has now been resolved.