Emergency services called to Sunderland’s Northern Spire bridge after concern for the welfare of a woman

Emergency services attended the Northern Spire bridge in Sunderland just before 8 pm on Friday, July 30, following reports of concern for the welfare of a woman.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said it dispatched three crews from its Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.

A NEAS spokesperson said: “We were called to the Northern Spire Bridge at 7.47pm this evening following concerns for a woman’s welfare. We dispatched three crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team and were stood down on scene by the police.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the Northern Spire on Friday, July 30.

Northumbria Police confirmed there was a “police incident” on the bridge involving a person in “distressed condition” and added that the incident has now been resolved.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.