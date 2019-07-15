Emergency services called to large field fire behind Red House Academy
Firefighters were called to a large fire on a field behind Red House Academy, near the Witherwack area of Sunderland.
By Poppy Kennedy
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 18:57
Three engines remain at the scene but have extinguished what Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service called a ‘large fire’.
Crews were initially called just before 6pm and remain at the field, behind Redhouse Academy, but the grass fire has now been extinguished.
The public was urged to avoid the area while teams tackled the fire.