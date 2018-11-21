Emergency services called to four-car crash on busy Sunderland road

Emergency services are at the scene of a four-car crash on a busy Sunderland road.

The North East Ambulance Service has confirmed they are at the scene of a crash on the A1231 Wessington Way westbound.

North East Traffic Live said the crash was near to Baron's Quay Road and the BP Garage in Castletown.

In a Tweet they warned drivers to expect delays.

A North East Amulance spokeswoman said: "We were called at 5.47pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving four vehicles on the A1231 Wessington Way.

"We sent a rapid response vehicle and our crews are currently on scene."

The number of people involved is yet to be confirmed.

Northumbria Police has confirmed officers are on the way to the scene.

More details to follow.