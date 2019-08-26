Emergency services called to fire near St Peter's Metro Station in Sunderland
Firefighters are at the scene of a fire near St Peter’s Metro Station in Sunderland.
By Poppy Kennedy
Monday, 26 August, 2019, 16:04
Emergency services were called at 3.37pm on Monday, August 26, to reports of a rubbish fire near the Metro Station.
One crew from Sunderland Central Fire Station is currently in attendance in Sheepfolds Road, Sunderland, and one hose reel is in use.
Eyewitnesses say there is a lot of smoke coming from the scene.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed a crew is in attendance.