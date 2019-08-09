Emergency services called to aid of man on Wearmouth bridge
A man has been brought to safety from Sunderland’s Wearmouth Bridge.
By Debra Fox
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 12:55
Police officers and Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team responded to calls of concern for a man on Thursday, August 8 at around 9pm. He has been brought to safety.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 9pm yesterday (Thursday), police received a report of concern for a male on Wearmouth Bridge, Sunderland.
“Officers attended and the male was brought to safety. He was referred to specialist support services.”