Emergency services called as Sunderland man suffers suspected heart attack

Police and the ambulance service attended the scene when a man suffered a suspected heart attack in Ford Estate.

By Tony Gillan
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:05 BST

The incident took place close to the shops on Front Road.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 3.30pm yesterday (Sunday, March 2), we received a report of concern for a male in Front Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland.“Emergency services attended and the male is thought to have suffered a suspected heart attack.

“He was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.”

Emergency services were called shortly before 3.30pm on Sunday, March 2.
Emergency servicesSunderlandNorthumbria Police