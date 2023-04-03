Emergency services called as Sunderland man suffers suspected heart attack
Police and the ambulance service attended the scene when a man suffered a suspected heart attack in Ford Estate.
The incident took place close to the shops on Front Road.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 3.30pm yesterday (Sunday, March 2), we received a report of concern for a male in Front Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland.“Emergency services attended and the male is thought to have suffered a suspected heart attack.
“He was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.”