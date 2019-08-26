Emergency services called after 'intoxicated' man spotted swimming in Sunderland harbour
Emergency services were called after an ‘intoxicated’ man was spotted swimming in Sunderland harbour from Roker Pier steps.
Sunderland Coastguard, Northumbria Police, North East Ambulance Service and Sunderland RNLI lifeguards were called to a report of an intoxicated man in the water.
The man had left the water by the time emergency services arrived and escorted from the pier.
A spokesman for Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team said: “On arrival, the male had left the water and after being given appropriate safety advice was escorted from the pier.
“Sunderland RNLI Lifeguards, Northumbria Police and North East Ambulance Service were also in attendance although no medical treatment was required.”
A warning has now been issued to people who have been drinking alcohol about how to stay safe around open water.
The Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) offers the following advice regarding alcohol consumption and swimming.
How to stay safe:
Don’t enter the water if you have been drinking
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Alcohol seriously affects your ability to get yourself out of trouble
Look out for your friends, make sure they get home safely
Don’t walk home near water, you might fall in
Effects of alcohol on the body:
Alcohol lowers inhibitions, leading to impaired judgement which means you are more likely to take risks and get into trouble
Alcohol limits muscle ability making simple movements much harder
Alcohol slows down your reactions making it more difficult to get yourself out of trouble
Alcohol numbs the senses particularly sight, sound and touch, making swimming very difficult.