Emergency services were called after a car crashed into a bus shelter in Sunderland.

The crash happened on Tunstall Road, close to the junction with Tunstall Vale, at around 4pm.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Tunstall Road in Sunderland.

Eyewitnesses have confirmed that one side of the road was closed while police dealt with the incident.

An ambulance was called to the scene, but it is not believed anyone has been seriously hurt.