Emergency services bring woman to safety near Wearmouth Bridge after receiving report of concern for her welfare

There was heavy traffic around Sunderland city centre this morning after emergency services attended an incident on Wearmouth Bridge.

By Sam Johnson
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Emergency services attended the bridge this morning, Thursday, January 26, after receiving a report of concern for a woman’s welfare at around 7.45am and brought a woman to safety.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 7.45am today (Thursday) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman near the Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and the woman was brought to safety.”

Wearmouth Bridge, Sunderland
