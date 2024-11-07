A woman has died after a house fire, despite brave efforts by community heroes to save her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) received a report of a fire at a house in South Pelaw, Chester-le-Street, at 7.05am on November 1.

Three fire engines, one from Durham and two from High Handenhold were immediately deployed, with the first arriving within six minutes of the initial call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters said they were met by members of the public who had heroically attempted to rescue the occupant.

The crews administered CPR until paramedics arrived and transported the victim to the hospital in an ambulance.

The fire service said, despite the efforts of both the public and emergency responders, the woman was pronounced deceased at the hospital later that day.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property to conduct a search and extinguish the fire using hose reels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A joint investigation between CDDFRS and Durham Constabulary is underway to determine the cause of the fire. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Group Manager Justin Parry of CDDFRS said: “I want to take a moment to praise the members of the public who selflessly attempted to save a life.

“Sadly, it was not the outcome anyone hoped for.

“The thoughts of everyone at CDDFRS are with the woman’s family and loved ones.

“We ask that people give her family the privacy they need as they come to terms with what has happened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “At tragic times like this, we are reminded of the dangers of fire and the reality that fire kills.

“As a Service, we aim to protect and educate our communities about these dangers.

“Therefore, we once again urge every household, whether in a house, flat, or caravan to check their smoke alarms weekly.

“If you don’t have a smoke alarm, we can fit one for you as part of our free Home Fire Safety Visits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nothing matters more to us than the safety of those who live in our communities.

“We ask that you reach out to your neighbours, particularly those who are older or living alone, and offer to help them test their smoke alarms or arrange a free Home Fire Safety Visit from their local fire crew.

“We all have a duty to look out for one another, so please do your part in keeping our communities safe.”

Fire crews from High Handenhold Fire Station were in the area over the weekend to offer reassurance to neighbours and provide home fire safety advice.

For a free Home Fire Safety Visit, please call 0845 223 4221 or visit the Service’s website atFree Home Fire Safety Visit | County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (ddfire.gov.uk).