Two left with 'serious injuries' after road crash in Sunderland

By Tony Gillan
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 16:35 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2024, 16:35 BST
Two people have been seriously injured and a busy Sunderland road was closed by police, following a crash involving a car and a motorbike.

The scene after the crash on Toll Bar Road.placeholder image
The scene after the crash on Toll Bar Road. | Sunderland Echo

It happened on a stretch of dual carriageway on the the B1405 Toll Bar Road, close to the junction with Carrmere Road; the junction with Leechmere Industrial Estate.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 1pm today (Friday) we received a report of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on Toll Bar Road in Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended the scene and two male riders of the motorcycle were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The driver of the car remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

“The road remains closed and a diversion in place.”

