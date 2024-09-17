Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people were taken to hospital after a major crash in Sunderland city centre.

Police are advising drivers to use alternative routes after the incident at the junction of Chester Road and St Michael’s Way, close to the University of Sunderland.

Special incident response units were dispatched by the North East Ambulance Service to help deal with the situation and ensure the casualties got the necessary medical assistance.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of St Michael’s Way and Chester Road in Sunderland at 12.52pm this afternoon (17 September).

"We dispatched one ambulance crew and two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team, and transported two patients to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson added: “Shortly after 12.50pm today (Tuesday), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a bus and a car at the junction with Green Terrace and St Michael's Way in Sunderland.

"Emergency services are in attendance.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes."