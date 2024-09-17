Two in hospital and drivers warned to avoid area after crash at Chester Road junction in Sunderland city centre

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson

Editor

Published 17th Sep 2024, 15:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two people were taken to hospital after a major crash in Sunderland city centre.

Submitted

Police are advising drivers to use alternative routes after the incident at the junction of Chester Road and St Michael’s Way, close to the University of Sunderland.

Special incident response units were dispatched by the North East Ambulance Service to help deal with the situation and ensure the casualties got the necessary medical assistance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of St Michael’s Way and Chester Road in Sunderland at 12.52pm this afternoon (17 September).

"We dispatched one ambulance crew and two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team, and transported two patients to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson added: “Shortly after 12.50pm today (Tuesday), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a bus and a car at the junction with Green Terrace and St Michael's Way in Sunderland.

"Emergency services are in attendance. 

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes."

Related topics:Northumbria Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice