Trailer carrying loader overturns on busy Sunderland road

By Tony Gillan
Published 6th Sep 2024, 10:32 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 11:39 BST

A trailer carrying an industrial loader overturned on Sunderland's Durham Road causing traffic disruption.

The scene of the A690 incident. Image courtesy of Sue Crow.placeholder image
The scene of the A690 incident. Image courtesy of Sue Crow. | Sue Crow

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, September 5, close to the roundabout beside the Farringdon McDonald's.

Emergency services attended, but no injuries have been reported. However, the loader was damaged and later taken away on a trailer.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 2pm yesterday (Thursday, September 5), we received a report of a vehicle overturning on Durham Road in the Farringdon area of Sunderland.

"It was reported that a trailer had tipped over on the road close to the junction with North Moor Lane.

“Emergency services attended the scene and nobody is believed to have been injured in the incident.

"The vehicle was recovered from the carriageway and the road was fully re-open to traffic a short time later."

