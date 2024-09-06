Trailer carrying loader overturns on busy Sunderland road
The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, September 5, close to the roundabout beside the Farringdon McDonald's.
Emergency services attended, but no injuries have been reported. However, the loader was damaged and later taken away on a trailer.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 2pm yesterday (Thursday, September 5), we received a report of a vehicle overturning on Durham Road in the Farringdon area of Sunderland.
"It was reported that a trailer had tipped over on the road close to the junction with North Moor Lane.
“Emergency services attended the scene and nobody is believed to have been injured in the incident.
"The vehicle was recovered from the carriageway and the road was fully re-open to traffic a short time later."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.