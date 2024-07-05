Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire in Fulwell which caused a smoke cloud that could be seen from miles away.

The scene of the vehicle fire on Norley Avenue. | Sunderland Echo

It happened on the evening of July 4 on Norley Avenue. No one was hurt. The vehicle has now been removed from the scene and damage to nearby property appears to be slight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm on the evening of Thursday 4th July, two crews from Farringdon Community Fire Station were in attendance of an accidental vehicle fire in Fulwell, Sunderland.

“We received the emergency call at 7.14 pm, and firefighters safely extinguished the van fire on Norley Avenue. No persons were involved.