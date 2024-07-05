Van fire in Fulwell area of Sunderland confirmed as accidental

By Tony Gillan
Published 5th Jul 2024, 13:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire in Fulwell which caused a smoke cloud that could be seen from miles away.

The scene of the vehicle fire on Norley Avenue.The scene of the vehicle fire on Norley Avenue.
The scene of the vehicle fire on Norley Avenue. | Sunderland Echo

It happened on the evening of July 4 on Norley Avenue. No one was hurt. The vehicle has now been removed from the scene and damage to nearby property appears to be slight.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm on the evening of Thursday 4th July, two crews from Farringdon Community Fire Station were in attendance of an accidental vehicle fire in Fulwell, Sunderland.

“We received the emergency call at 7.14 pm, and firefighters safely extinguished the van fire on Norley Avenue. No persons were involved.

“Our crews left the scene at 8.02 pm.”

Related topics:Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue ServiceSunderlandEmergency response

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.