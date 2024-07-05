Van fire in Fulwell area of Sunderland confirmed as accidental
It happened on the evening of July 4 on Norley Avenue. No one was hurt. The vehicle has now been removed from the scene and damage to nearby property appears to be slight.
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm on the evening of Thursday 4th July, two crews from Farringdon Community Fire Station were in attendance of an accidental vehicle fire in Fulwell, Sunderland.
“We received the emergency call at 7.14 pm, and firefighters safely extinguished the van fire on Norley Avenue. No persons were involved.
“Our crews left the scene at 8.02 pm.”
