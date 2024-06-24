Sunderland crash left motorbike stuck under a bus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorcyclist came off his bike which then became stuck under a bus after an accident which partly closed a busy Sunderland Street.

The damaged motorbike was taken away on the back of a lorry. | Sunderland Echo

The accident occurred on Sunday on the A1080 North Bridge Street. The Echo understands that there were no serious injuries, but that a northbound lane was closed for a while.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson: “Just after midday yesterday (Sunday, June 23), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on North Bridge Street in Sunderland.

“It was reported that a motorbike and a bus had collided on the bridge, with the motorbike becoming stuck underneath the bus.