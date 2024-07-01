Several cars damaged after fire behind shop in Sunderland's Ryhope Street

By Tony Gillan
Published 1st Jul 2024, 15:13 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 15:57 BST
Firefighters were called to a blaze at the back of a shop in Ryhope, where several cars were damaged.

The fire occurred at the rear of the Best-one convenience shop in Ryhope Street and affected another, adjoining business where a number of cars were parked.

There were no casualties and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm on Friday evening (June 28) four crews from Farringdon and Sunderland Central Community Fire Stations were in attendance of a multiple vehicle fire in Sunderland.

“Thankfully, no persons were reported and the cause of the fire is currently unknown. Our crews left the scene at 10.28pm, once the fire had been safely extinguished.”

