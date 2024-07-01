Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters were called to a blaze at the back of a shop in Ryhope, where several cars were damaged.

Cars were severely damaged, but there were no casualties. | SE

The fire occurred at the rear of the Best-one convenience shop in Ryhope Street and affected another, adjoining business where a number of cars were parked.

There were no casualties and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm on Friday evening (June 28) four crews from Farringdon and Sunderland Central Community Fire Stations were in attendance of a multiple vehicle fire in Sunderland.