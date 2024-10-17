Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A second body has been found after an explosion in Newcastle, police have confirmed.

The sad news comes after a seven-year-old boy sadly died as a result of the incident in Violet Close in the early hours of Wednesday, October 16.

The body – believed to be that of a man in his 30s – was found later yesterday in the debris by emergency crews.

Formal identification for both those who tragically died is yet to take place.

Supt Darren Adams, from Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the two people who have tragically lost their lives.

“Specialist officers are supporting their loved-ones and we would urge everyone to respect their privacy at this time.”

A force spokesperson said, as a result of the incident, six people – five adults and a child – were also taken to hospital with varying degrees of injuries.

“We can confirm all-but-one of those have now been discharged,” she spokesperson said.

“A man – in his 30s – who remains in hospital is described as being in a critical but stable condition.

“We can also confirm that we do not have any reports of missing people related to the incident.

“The investigation into the cause of the explosion remains ongoing, with cordons expected to be in place for some time.

“Police are being supported by colleagues from a range of agencies, including Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.”

Supt Adams added: “We are working with our partners as our investigation continues.

“For a number of reasons this is complex and time consuming, not least due to the level of damage which has been caused.

“As always, we would ask people not to speculate about what has happened both online and within the community.

“As we have previously made clear and I would reiterate now, we are committed to providing answers to what has happened.

“I would like to thank the community for their continued support and cooperation at this incredibly tragic time.”

Those with information which could assist the investigation should complete the relevant form at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/NATIONAL23Y12-PO1

For those unable to contact the Force via this way you call 101.

Please quote log number NP-20241016-0028.

They can also provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.