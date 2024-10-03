Police release more details on human remains found in Sunderland

By Tony Gillan
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 11:35 GMT
Police have released more details on human remains discovered in the River Wear.

Police were called to the scene at South Hylton on Wednesday, July 24. | Sunderland Echo

On July 24 the Echo reported on a police investigation after the discovery was made on the south bank of the River Wear in Sunderland, about quarter of a mile from the A19 Hylton Bridge.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson has now said: “Shortly after 10am on Wednesday, July 24, we received a report of suspected human remains having been discovered on the riverbank near to Wear Street in South Hylton.

“An investigation was immediately launched into the discovery.

“We have since been able to confirm that the remains are of a man in his 30s who went missing in April of this year.

“The man’s family have been notified and our thoughts are with them.

“Officers are not treating the man’s death as suspicious and a report will be made for the coroner.”

