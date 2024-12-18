Police are appealing to Sunderland fans after an incident which has now claimed the life of a Sheffield United supporter.

Jordan Hattersley, 36, of Bole Hill, Treeton, died in Northern General Hospital last week after injuries sustained when he was struck by a car in Sheffield just before the match between Blades and Sunderland on November 29.

Family members paid tribute to the young family man following the opening of the inquest into his death at Sheffield Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, December 18.

His wife, Kirsty, also praised the staff on the critical care ward at the hospital for the way they tried to save Jordan and had looked after the whole family.

“You bought us precious time with Jordan and a chance to say our goodbyes and, for that, me and his family will be eternally grateful,” she said.

Jordan had been walking to the Sheffield United Ground with his father and two younger siblings to watch The Blades play Sunderland when he was knocked down by a red Lexus in the city’s Suffolk Road at the junction with Granville Road, police said.

His Father Richard Hattersley of Stag, Rotherham, said he was truly grateful to the other match goers who stopped to help and support the family at the scene.

“Jordan was devoted to Sheffield United. It was his main outlet after his family,” he said.

“He was following his passion and, at the matches, he was an inspiration and role model to his brother and sister.

“We are all devastated by his loss.”

Jordan, who was born and raised in Sheffield before moving to Rotherham in his mid-teens, had also been raised as a Blade and had held a season ticket from a young age, police said.

He worked as a computer engineer for Kerridge Commercial Systems in Tankersley having joined the company under its previous name, MAM software, 18 years ago as a call handler and working his way up through the organisation.

Jordan and Kirsty had been together for thirteen years before tying the knot just this year.

Kirsty explained she had been with Jordan for the whole of her adult life, they had a little boy, had bought and renovated a new home together and so it seemed time to take the next logical step.

They were joined by 50 close friends and members of their family for a ceremony in Cyprus in June.

“We thought we had time. We should have had time,” said Kirsty.

“We were at the height of our relationship, on cloud nine and just high on life and it’s all just been ripped away in a split second.”

The couple’s six-year-old son Freddie needs a great deal of additional support and Jordan took an active role in the care of his little boy.

She said Jordan was an all-round good person who would go out of his way to help others and the family had taken some small comfort in donating his organs and saving other families from the grief they are now facing.

“He’s given the gift of life this Christmas,” she said.

Speaking of the motorist involved in the collision she said it must be awful for him going through life knowing he had taken a life.

“I feel nothing but pity for him,” she said.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision on Friday 29th November at 7.25pm and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage which could help the investigation.

If you think you can help, report online here: Report | South Yorkshire Police, or call them on 101.

Please quote incident number 828 of 29 November 2024 when you get in touch.

Footage can be submitted directly to the investigation team via this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-dash-cam-footage-following-fatal-collision