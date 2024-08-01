Queens Cafe in Seaburn fire: More than 50 people evacuated after fire breaks out at Sunderland venue, rescue service confirms
and live on Freeview channel 276
Footage of the blaze showed thick black smoke billowing from one of the vents in the roof of the building, while sirens from the three fire appliances which attended could be heard reverberating along the coast road.
Firefighters tackling the blaze could also be seen on the roof of the cafe.
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that crews attended an accidental fire at a commercial property in Sunderland yesterday afternoon (Wednesday July 31).
“Our Control Team received the emergency call at 3.42 pm, and crews from Marley Park, Sunderland Central and South Shields Community Fire Stations were dispatched to the incident.
"Approximately 50 employees and customers were evacuated from the building before the arrival of the Fire Service, and our crews used two hose reels and four breathing apparatus sets during the incident.
"Crews left the scene at 4.45 pm."
The popular cafe is located on Dykelands Road in close proximity to other businesses including Minchella’s and Devitos.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.