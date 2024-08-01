Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around 50 people were evacuated after a fire erupted yesterday afternoon (Wednesday July 31) at Queens Cafe in Seaburn.

Firefighters on the roof of Queens Cafe. | Tony Gillan

Footage of the blaze showed thick black smoke billowing from one of the vents in the roof of the building, while sirens from the three fire appliances which attended could be heard reverberating along the coast road.

Firefighters tackling the blaze could also be seen on the roof of the cafe.

The fire at Queens Cafe. Photo: Lee Walker | Photo: Lee Walker

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that crews attended an accidental fire at a commercial property in Sunderland yesterday afternoon (Wednesday July 31).

“Our Control Team received the emergency call at 3.42 pm, and crews from Marley Park, Sunderland Central and South Shields Community Fire Stations were dispatched to the incident.

Fire Crews at the Queens Cafe in Seaburn. | Tony Gillan.

"Approximately 50 employees and customers were evacuated from the building before the arrival of the Fire Service, and our crews used two hose reels and four breathing apparatus sets during the incident.

"Crews left the scene at 4.45 pm."

The popular cafe is located on Dykelands Road in close proximity to other businesses including Minchella’s and Devitos.