Mercedes damaged in Sunderland crash

By Tony Gillan
Published 15th Jul 2024, 10:10 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 11:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Mercedes was badly damaged after a collision on a busy Sunderland road.

Sunderland Echo

Northumbria Police attended the scene at Premier Road in Plains Farm after a report at 2pm on Sunday, July 14.

Officers confirmed there was a two-car collision, but fortunately no one was seriously injured.

The Mercedes was taken away on the back of a lorry.

Related topics:SunderlandPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice