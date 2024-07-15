Mercedes damaged in Sunderland crash
A Mercedes was badly damaged after a collision on a busy Sunderland road.
Northumbria Police attended the scene at Premier Road in Plains Farm after a report at 2pm on Sunday, July 14.
Officers confirmed there was a two-car collision, but fortunately no one was seriously injured.
The Mercedes was taken away on the back of a lorry.
