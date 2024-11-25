Man dies after collision involving HGV and pedestrian on the A1 near the Metrocentre

Police are appealing for information after a man died following a collision on the A1 near the MetroCentre.

Northumbria Police were called around 10.15am today (Monday, November 25), after a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a heavy goods vehicle on the A1 southbound, near the Metrocentre junction towards Dunston.

A force spokesperson said: “For reasons yet to be established, it was reported that a Scania heavy goods vehicle had struck a male pedestrian in the road.

“It is believed the pedestrian was linked to a white Ford Edge car parked nearby.

“Emergency services attended the scene where the pedestrian – a man in his 80s – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers, the force said.

The driver of the heavy goods vehicle remained at the scene, and is assisting officers with their enquiries, police said.

A section of the road was closed in both directions for around four hours, but has since been re-opened.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision – and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Dave Roberts said: “Firstly, our thoughts go out to the man’s family and loved ones at this tragic time.

“A range of enquiries are underway as we try to establish exactly what has happened in the moments leading up to the collision.

“As part of this, we are keen to hear from any motorists who were driving in the area at the time, and any other witnesses who may have saw what happened.

“We know this is a busy section of the A1, and the collision happened while there were lots of other vehicles on both sides of the road.

“We’re especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage, and those who saw the Ford Edge or Scania vehicles travelling in the area.

“Your support is greatly appreciated as we carry out our investigation.”

A force spokesperson added: “Anyone with information or footage should get in touch by sending Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

“Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20241125-0254”