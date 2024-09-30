Man, 22, dies after collision involving pedestrian on A19 at Murton

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson

Editor

Published 30th Sep 2024, 14:57 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 14:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man died after a collision on the A19 south of Sunderland, police have confirmed.

The 22-year-old died after the incident on the trunk road at Murton on Sunday, September 29.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police were called out to what officers described as a one-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at around 11.50am.

Paramedics also attended, but the 22-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver did not receive any injuries, police said.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “An investigation is now underway and collision investigators are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or with dashcam footage.

“Please contact our Serious Collision Investigation unit via their e-mail [email protected] or 101 quoting incident number 163 of September 29.”

Related topics:Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.