A headteacher has spoken out after a teenage schoolgirl has died suddenly.

The school community at St Anthony's Catholic Girls Academy is in shock after learning of the passing of a beloved pupil.

The pupil sadly passed away after suffering a medical emergency at the school in Thornhill Terrace in the city.

Headteacher Marie Lanaghan said: “Following a medical emergency in school last week we can confirm a pupil sadly passed away over the weekend.

“We are keen to respect the family’s privacy and ask that you keep them in your hearts and prayers as they navigate this unimaginable loss.

“Our whole school community is in shock, and we will continue to support one another through this terrible tragedy.”

The Echo understands the intial medical emergency happened during the school day on Tuesday, July 8 after the school confirmed emergency service had been called.

Medics fighting to help the youngster took her by air ambulance to hospital.

The Echo has been told the younsgter was initially in a ‘stable condition’ after being treated at hospital but her conditioned worsened over the weekend.

St Anthony’s have today tragically confirmed the much loved youngster has passed away.

The North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called to an emergency situation at a premises, on Thornhill Terrace, Sunderland, at 12:21pm on Tuesday, July 8.

“We dispatched two ambulance crews and one clinical team leader to the incident, supported by our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS). One patient was taken to hospital by air."

Northumbria Police have also confirmed they were in attendance to “support emergency services”.