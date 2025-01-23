TWFRS

Firefighters were scrambled in the early hours of the morning to tackle a blaze in Easington Lane.

Crews from stations across Sunderland were called out to the scene in the community’s High Street, and firefighters remain at the site this afternoon to make the area safe while investigations begin into the cause.

Police said a road closure remained in place.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that in the early hours of Thursday morning (23rd January), four fire appliances were in attendance of a building fire in Sunderland.

“We received an emergency call at 1.36am, and appliances were deployed from Rainton Bridge, Farringdon and Sunderland Central Community Fire Stations.

“An Aerial Ladder Platform from Marley Park Community Fire Station was also in attendance.

TWFRS

“The firefighters extinguished the fire at Easington Lane High Street and made the area safe.

“We still have one appliance at the incident site, and our Fire Investigation Officer is currently working together with Northumbria Police as part of the incident.”

TWFRS

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 1.40am today (Thursday), we received a report of a fire at a property in the High Street area of Easington Lane.

“Officers are currently in attendance with the fire service at the scene.

“The road is closed between the junctions for Lilywhite Terrace and Four Lane Ends.

“Members of the public are advised to seek an alternative route in the meantime.”