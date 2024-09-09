Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is yet to say what the cause of a fire was at a Sunderland nightclub.

Fire engines on Green Terrace on Friday, September 6. | Sunderland Echo

Firefighters and appliances attended the scene after being called to Trilogy in Green Terrace in the city centre, some time before 8pm on Friday, September 6.

There were no casualties and, while the level of damage is yet to be made public, the club announced that it would open again the following evening. A Northern Gas Networks van also attended.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm on Friday evening (September 6), six of our crews were in attendance of a building fire in Sunderland.

“Our fire control team took an emergency call at 7.49pm, and six appliances from Farringdon, Hebburn Tri-Station, Marley Park and Sunderland Central Community Fire Stations attended the scene, including an aerial ladder platform.

“No persons were found after an extensive search of the building, and once the fire was safely extinguished, our crews left the scene at 10.17pm.

"On Monday (September 9) our fire safety team visited the building to assess the fire safety standards within the premises."