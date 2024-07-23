Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The heartbroken family of a woman who died after an incident on a bus have said she “will be missed by all who knew her” in an emotional tribute released today.

Ann Garbutt, 76, from Washington, sustained serious injuries while on board a bus on Follingsby Lane on the afternoon of Monday, February 12, 2024, Northumbria Police said.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged. Police said they were not notified of the incident at the time.

Ann was found dead at her home on Monday, July 8, and her death was reported to police.

Officers subsequently issued an appeal for information relating to the incident on the bus.

In a heartfelt statement paying tribute to Ann, her family said: “Ann was born, and lived her whole life, in Washington, Tyne and Wear.

“She was a much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

“Throughout her whole life, she was always helping and looking after other people.

“Ann was passionate about her family and many friends – and she loved travelling, often visiting many places in the UK and abroad.

“She will be missed by all who knew her and leaves a huge gap in so many people’s lives.

“As a family, we would respectfully ask to be given the time to grieve as we attempt to process our loss.”

Officers from the Force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate the full circumstances surrounding Ann’s death – and to ascertain whether her injuries sustained on the bus was a contributing factor.

A force spokesperson said: “It was understood that a blue Mercedes single decker number 4 bus, operated by Go North East, had been travelling in an easterly direction on Follingsby Lane at around 3.30pm on Monday, February 12, before coming to a stop at the junction with Follingsby Avenue.

“Anyone who was on board the bus and has not yet spoken to police is asked to get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on their website or by completing a crime update form, quoting log: NP-20240709-0666