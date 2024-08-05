Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services have been attending to a crash which happened on the A19 in Sunderland this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene of the crash on the A19. | 3rd party

Traffic was slowed considerably by the collision on the southbound section of the dual carriageway. The Echo understands that a caravan was involved and severely damaged.

The scene of the crash on the A19. | 3rd party

No casualties have yet been reported and one lane of that side of the road is open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11.50am today (Monday, August 5), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 southbound in Sunderland, close to the A690 Herrington Interchange.

“Emergency services are in attendance and one lane of the carriageway is currently closed.”