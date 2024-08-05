Emergency services attend A19 crash in Sunderland
Emergency services have been attending to a crash which happened on the A19 in Sunderland this morning.
Traffic was slowed considerably by the collision on the southbound section of the dual carriageway. The Echo understands that a caravan was involved and severely damaged.
No casualties have yet been reported and one lane of that side of the road is open.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11.50am today (Monday, August 5), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 southbound in Sunderland, close to the A690 Herrington Interchange.
“Emergency services are in attendance and one lane of the carriageway is currently closed.”
