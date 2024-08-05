Emergency services attend A19 crash in Sunderland

By Tony Gillan
Published 5th Aug 2024, 14:32 GMT
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 14:32 GMT
Emergency services have been attending to a crash which happened on the A19 in Sunderland this morning.

The scene of the crash on the A19.The scene of the crash on the A19.
The scene of the crash on the A19. | 3rd party

Traffic was slowed considerably by the collision on the southbound section of the dual carriageway. The Echo understands that a caravan was involved and severely damaged.

No casualties have yet been reported and one lane of that side of the road is open.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11.50am today (Monday, August 5), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 southbound in Sunderland, close to the A690 Herrington Interchange.

“Emergency services are in attendance and one lane of the carriageway is currently closed.”

