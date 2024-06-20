Car overturns on busy Sunderland Road

By Tony Gillan
Published 20th Jun 2024, 11:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A car overturned on a busy Sunderland road, causing the street to be closed for a time.

The car turned over near the roundabout on Premier Road.The car turned over near the roundabout on Premier Road.
The car turned over near the roundabout on Premier Road. | Sunderland Echo

The incident occurred in the afternoon at the roundabout on Premier Road in Plains Farm. Emergency services were at the scene, but the Echo understands there were no fatalities.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 2.20pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 19), we received a report of a car that had overturned on Premier Road in Sunderland.

"Emergency services attended, and the road was closed for a short period of time."

Related topics:Emergency servicesNorthumbria Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.