Car overturns on busy Sunderland Road
A car overturned on a busy Sunderland road, causing the street to be closed for a time.
The incident occurred in the afternoon at the roundabout on Premier Road in Plains Farm. Emergency services were at the scene, but the Echo understands there were no fatalities.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 2.20pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 19), we received a report of a car that had overturned on Premier Road in Sunderland.
"Emergency services attended, and the road was closed for a short period of time."
