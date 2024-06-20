Car overturns on busy Sunderland Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A car overturned on a busy Sunderland road, causing the street to be closed for a time.

The car turned over near the roundabout on Premier Road. | Sunderland Echo

The incident occurred in the afternoon at the roundabout on Premier Road in Plains Farm. Emergency services were at the scene, but the Echo understands there were no fatalities.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 2.20pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 19), we received a report of a car that had overturned on Premier Road in Sunderland.