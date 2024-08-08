Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A car has overturned as a result of a crash in Fulwell. No casualties have been reported, but the incident has caused traffic issues.

The scene after the crash in Fulwell. | Sunderland Echo

It happened at around noon today. Police were on the scene and a lorry arrived at about 1.15pm to remove the overturned vehicle.

It was left upside down on the B1291 Charlton Road, not far from Fulwell Mill and the junction with Newcastle Road.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: "Shortly after 12pm today (Thursday, August 8), we received a report of a car that has overturned following a two-vehicle collision on Charlton Road in Sunderland.

"Emergency services remain in attendance at the scene and local diversions are in place.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes where possible."