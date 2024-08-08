Car overturns in crash near busy Sunderland junction
It happened at around noon today. Police were on the scene and a lorry arrived at about 1.15pm to remove the overturned vehicle.
It was left upside down on the B1291 Charlton Road, not far from Fulwell Mill and the junction with Newcastle Road.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: "Shortly after 12pm today (Thursday, August 8), we received a report of a car that has overturned following a two-vehicle collision on Charlton Road in Sunderland.
"Emergency services remain in attendance at the scene and local diversions are in place.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes where possible."
