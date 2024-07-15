Car ends up on Sunderland roundabout after crash

By Tony Gillan
Published 15th Jul 2024, 13:46 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 13:46 BST
Police and an ambulance were called to the scene when a car crashed into a busy Sunderland roundabout.

A Mercedes went through the chevrons on the roundabout beside the Hastings Hill pub on the A183 Chester Road, on Saturday, July 13 shortly before 5pm.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured and no other vehicles were involved. The car was later removed.

News you can trust since 1873
