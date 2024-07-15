Car ends up on Sunderland roundabout after crash
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police and an ambulance were called to the scene when a car crashed into a busy Sunderland roundabout.
A Mercedes went through the chevrons on the roundabout beside the Hastings Hill pub on the A183 Chester Road, on Saturday, July 13 shortly before 5pm.
Fortunately, no one was seriously injured and no other vehicles were involved. The car was later removed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.